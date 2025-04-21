Malkangiri: Police Sunday arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh whose decomposed body was discovered in a forest near Rengabandh village, under Malkangiri block, April12.

The incident, which initially sparked widespread concern, has now been resolved following a joint investigation by Odisha and Chhattisgarh police.

Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil identified the victim as Mangaladei Nag of Murchhunda village in Chhattisgarh, and the accused, Umesh Nag.

Patil said Mangaladei had been in a relationship with Umesh of Pandum village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district for over a year. During the course of their relationship, they reportedly had multiple instances of physical intimacy, leading to Mangaladei’s pregnancy.

The couple travelled to the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital March 20, where an ultrasound confirmed Mangaladei’s pregnancy. The couple subsequently requested a medical termination, which was refused by doctors, Patil added.

Facing rejection and unwilling to accept responsibility, Umesh allegedly lured Mangaladei to the forest near Rengabandh village and murdered her. He then allegedly attempted to destroy evidence to conceal the crime.

After the body was found, police launched an investigation in collaboration with a forensic team and the Sukma police. The victim’s identity was confirmed after officers visited her home and showed personal items found with the body to her family members, who recognised those.

Following arrest, Umesh was produced in a court Sunday, the SP said.

