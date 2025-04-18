Raipur: Security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh have achieved a significant breakthrough with 22 Maoists, including nine women, surrendering Friday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to combat Maoism, officials said.

This operation, conducted deep within Sukma’s forests, involved the Maad division and other hardcore Maoist factions.

The surrendered individuals, collectively carrying rewards amounting to Rs 40 lakh, will now benefit from the government’s rehabilitation policy, said the officials.

Inspired by the “Lon Varratu (Come Back Home)” campaign in various districts of Chhattisgarh, many Maoists have returned home.

While speaking on the occasion of the 86th Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that Naxalism has now been contained to only four districts and will be wiped out from India by March next year.

The success of this operation was made possible by the collaborative efforts of various security forces, including the Sukma police, Deputy Inspector Generals of Sukma and Jagdalpur, and battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Their dedication played a crucial role in persuading the Maoists to lay down their arms.

On April 12, eight Maoists carrying a collective bounty of Rs one lakh surrendered at the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Dantewada Range.

The RFT (Intelligence Branch) Dantewada, along with the 111th and 230th CRPF Battalions, played a pivotal role in facilitating these surrenders.

Under the rehabilitation policy, these individual Maoists will receive Rs 50,000 in financial aid, skill development training, and agricultural land.

These former Maoists were previously involved in activities like road digging and displaying Maoist propaganda. Disillusioned by the harsh realities of Maoism, internal conflicts, and the challenges of forest life, they have chosen to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.

The Lon Varratu campaign, combined with the government’s rehabilitation policy, has been widely publicised in villages, encouraging surrenders from both high-ranking and lower-level Maoists.

IANS