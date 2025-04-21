Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous rain and thunderstorms across Odisha until April 27.

A yellow warning has been issued for several districts, cautioning residents about possible lightning, gusty winds, and thundershowers in the coming days.

The IMD bulletin predicted thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and surface winds of 30–40 kmph, in the afternoon and evening hours across many regions. Affected districts include Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.

Light to moderate rain is also expected during these hours. The IMD has urged residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and follow safety guidelines provided by local authorities. Despite the unsettled weather, the maximum temperatures in the state are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius after the next three days.

Meanwhile, heatwave-like conditions continue in the western parts of Odisha. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in the state at 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bolangir (42.4 degrees Celsius) and Titilagarh (42.0 degrees Celsius). In the coastal region, Bhubaneswar saw a high of 37.5 degrees Celsius, while Cuttack recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius

The IMD has advised people to remain alert as the combination of rain and rising temperatures may affect daily activities in the coming week.

PNN