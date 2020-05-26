Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday seized Rs 2.79 lakh from the vehicle of Chhendipada forest ranger Manmohan Swain near Mundali bridge here.

The Vigilance sleuths seized the money after Swain failed to reveal its source, said an official.

According to sources, Vigilance department officials were keeping tab on the activities of Swain in the wake of allegations that he was collecting huge amount of money from different sources.

A group of Vigilance officials intercepted Swain near Mundali bridge when he was travelling in an SUV to reach Bhubaneswar. “We found Rs 2.79 lakh from Swain’s vehicle. He failed to reveal the source of the money,” said a Vigilance official.

Soon, the Vigilance sleuths raided Swain’s office and quarters at Chhendipada in Angul district and seized Rs 50,000. The officials also raided Swain’s building at Khandibandh under Dharmashala police limits in Jajpur district and his rented house in Bolangir.