Chicago: Two men were killed and at least 22 others injured in more than a dozen shootings across the city of Chicago from Friday to Saturday, media reported.

The city’s first fatal shooting of the weekend took place at the 200 block of West 105th Place Friday night. A 21-year-old man was sitting inside a car when a person in another silver-coloured vehicle fired at him multiple times, reported Xinhua news agency.

The victim was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to local media Chicago Sun-Times.

The second death involved a 23-year-old man who was sitting in a car just before midnight Friday when he got into a verbal altercation with a group of people standing across the street, Chicago Police said.

One person in the group opened fire on the victim, hitting him in the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital later, according to the authorities.

The youngest was an 11-year-old boy who was walking toward a parked car Saturday afternoon. Two men approached the boy and opened fire, NBC Chicago reported.

However, the boy is reportedly in good condition after being taken to the hospital. Another teenage victim was a 14-year-old girl who was standing on a sidewalk in a neighbourhood west of Chicago. A person inside a dark-colored car opened fire on her and hit her in the foot and arm.

She is also reportedly in stable condition after being taken to hospital. Chicago Police are investigating the separate shooting incidents. No one is in custody for any of the shootings.

Early over the Independence Day weekend, Chicago saw five people dead and 63 others wounded, although there were 15,000 officers on the streets, CBS Chicago reported.

According to tracking website Gun Violence Archive, 8,036 people were shot dead so far in 2019 in the United Sates and 15,861 people were injured in 30,518 shootings this year.