Jajpur: The chief engineer of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has ordered for a joint inquiry into allegations of irregularities in a road laying work carried out at Jaraka Division-2 under Chandikhol sub-division of Rural Development department in Jajpur district, an official source Friday informed.

According to the source, a blacktop road has been laid recently on a patch stretching from Dekuri-Balichandrapur area connecting NH-16 (A) up to Bharatpur in the district. The road was damaged within months.

The chief engineer has asked state quality monitoring (SQM) engineers Sukanta Kumar Behera and Himanshu Kumar Acharya vide letter (No-18933, dated July 8, 2021) to probe and submit a detailed report, the official added.

Also read: Hyderabad Police arrests five cybercriminals from Bhubaneswar

It is pertinent to mention here that, the superintending engineer of RD department had earlier ordered the executive engineer to conduct an investigation into these allegations vide his office letter (No.-527, Dated-18.03.2020).

Notably, the 11.2 kilometre-long road laying work started in 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 4.10 crore. Initially, it was targeted for completion by April 25, 2019, which was delayed further by around a year.

PNN