Bhubaneswar: A team of Hyderabad Police with the help of Bharatpur police officials in Bhubaneswar Friday arrested five cybercriminals. According to a police official, the youths were involved in a cyber fraud to the tune of Rs 30 lakh.

The accused men allegedly duped about Rs 15 lakh from two bank accounts in a fraudulent manner, the official said.

The five arrested youths have been identified as Laxmidhar Murmu, Pramod Nayak, Aditya Narayan Mohapatra, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Debashis Ojha. Three of the accused hail from Ghatikia in Bhubaneswar and two others belong to Baramunda area here.

Following the arrest, police have registered a case under Sections 19, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66-C of IT Act. Police seized five mobile phones from them. A probe has been initiated and call records, bank transactions of the accused are being verified to extract information, a senior official of Hyderabad Police said.

The five accused will be produced before a local court later in the day. On the other hand, the Hyderabad Police will take them on remand with permission from the court, the official informed.

PNN