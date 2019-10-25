Baripada: Prasanna Kumar Sahoo, chief of Baripada based cleaning service agency Sumit Security here in Mayurbhanj district, has been arrested for not paying salary to its employees for months.

The cleaning staff of Sumit Security have been engaged in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College (PRM) in Baripada. They have been holding demonstrations and agitations demanding release of their salary.

The issue took an ugly turn during the recent visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian to the medical college where he had gone to take stock of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative implementation in the hospital.

The employees of Sumit Security brought the issue to his attention following which Baripada tehsildar investigated the issue as directed by the sub-collector. Subsequently a written complaint was lodged with the police that led to Sahoo’s arrest.

In his defense, Sahoo refuted the allegations leveled by the administration and the employees. “I have paid the salary of the employees despite not being paid by the medical college. I have the bank statements to prove it,” he said.

PNN