Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra Wednesday chaired a meeting of all departments discussing preventive measures to counter the effects of heatwave in the state and also strengthen public amenities.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Pradeep Kumar Jena Wednesday informed the media about decisions taken by Chief Secretary during the meeting. “Every year the state government takes decision to counter heatwave and effects of summer in the state. During this time, water woes often escalate. So, directions have been given by Chief Secretary to officials to ensure timely repair of tube-wells. The piped water supply will be maintained during the period.”

He also said, “Attempts will be made to ensure electricity problems do not create inconvenience to people. For wildlife, arrangements of water availability will also be made. Awareness campaigns will be launched for the public urging them to keep water for stray animals and birds near their houses. For summer stroke, dedicated wards will be arranged in local hospitals where AC and other special medicines will be made available.”

Jena said that Mahapatra asked the Labour department to refrain labourers from working between 11am & 3pm to avoid their hardships. “Several schools and colleges are closed now. In places, where the classes have started, we will try to make the classes in the morning besides empowering them with adequate arrangements like ORS and drinking water,” Jena said.

The SRC said that bus operators had been requested to ensure availability of adequate drinking water and ORS, ice boxes and first aid boxes in their buses. “Forest department has been asked to take steps to counter forest fires. Water Resources department has been asked to check the dams and release water timely. The Discoms will be asked to ensure that power supply disruptions are reduced. Electricity to hospitals and other essential services will be ensured,” Jena mentioned.