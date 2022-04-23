Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra asked Friday the superintendents of police (SPs) to take stern action against those sharing fake question papers of Class X and XII board examinations on social media. The chief secretary gave this direction while reviewing the preparations for the Class X and XII examinations, scheduled to commence April 29 and April 28 respectively.

The chief secretary asked the SPs and district collectors to extend full support for safe transportation and storage of question papers at nodal and examination centres. The SPs were also asked to depute a senior official for each cluster to supervise the management of the examinations.

Sources said adequate police personnel will be deployed at the nodal centres, where the question papers will be stored under 24-hour CCTV surveillance. “Efforts will be made to restrict malpractices in the examinations. Stringent action will be taken against those found spreading rumours regarding the examinations,” said an official who attended the meeting chaired by Mahapatra.

The Class X examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will continue till May 7, while the Class XII examination, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, will conclude May 31.

A total of 5,85,730 students will appear for the Class X examinations. Out of them, 5,71,909 students will appear for the High School Certificate examination, 4,443 for Madhyama exams and 9,378 for Odisha State Open School examination. Approximately 3,540 exam centres and 315 nodal centres have been set up for the smooth conduct of the matriculation examination.

On the other hand, 3,21,508 students will appear for the Class XII exams this year. Out of them, 2,13,432 students are from Arts stream, 78,077 from Science stream, 24,136 from Commerce and 5,863 students from vocational studies. The Class XII examinations will be conducted at 1,133 exam centres, sources said.