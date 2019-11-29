Bhawanipatna: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy got a taste of the common man’s food after he visited an Aahaar centre here and had his lunch in the centre during his visit to the Kalahandi district Thursday. Tripathy visited the district and reviewed works in various government departments and the ongoing developmental works in the district, a report said.

Later, he visited an Aahaar centre in the town and had his lunch at the centre. All eyes were on Tripathy as he stood in a queue with a plate in his hand and received the meal when his turn came. District Collector Gaval Parag Harshad, SP Batula Gangadhar accompanied him during his visit to the centre and also had their lunch with him.

A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BCJD led by its president Avinash Thakur met him at the circuit house and discussed with him on establishment of an agriculture university in the district while submitting him a memorandum in this regard.