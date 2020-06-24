Chikiti: As Covid-19 infection cases are on the rise in Chikiti area of Ganjam, people and the administration are worried over possibility of community spread of the virus. Two locals cases have appeared, a report said.

The district administration has sealed a road leading to five wards under the NAC. Five wards from 1 to 5 were declared as containment zones, Tuesday.

Similarly, villages like Jenapur, Loknathpur, Karbalua, Dhanaghara, K Gopinathpur, Muktapur, Jagada and T. Kulamanipur were declared as buffer zones.

Two siblings in Chikiti bazaar have tested positive for Covid-19. As both of them are traders, many people must have come in contact with them, locals fear.

The administration and a medical team from Berhampur have started contact tracing in the NAC area.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked the BDO and the CDPO to monitor the situation.