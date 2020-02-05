Rupsa: Police arrested a youth for marrying a minor girl in Sartha area of Balasore Wednesday.

The police arrested the accused following a complaint that Sukadev Mallick (30) of Mahapada had abducted a 14-year-old girl of Sartha village and later married her.

After the complaint, police were investigating the case. The accused along with the minor girl was staying at Mahapada.

A police team led by Silang IIC Prashant Kumar Jena raided the village and arrested Sukadev. The girl was also rescued.

Both were produced before a magistrate and they recorded their statements. The minor was later handed over to her family members.