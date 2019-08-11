It is said that destiny drives us to our “special one”. Regardless of the distance, love unites us. Same is the situation with our Hindi celeb couples. Going through their childhood pictures, no one would have thought that they would get hitched one day and give us couple and relationship goals.

Let’s have a look into some celebrities who were born distant apart but destiny united them with love and marriage.

Ranveer and Deepika: Ranveer Singh was born in Mumbai while Deepika is the girl of well known shuttler Prakash Padukone from Mangalore in South India.

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan: Kunal was the most successful child actor of his time with movies like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Zakhm and Raja Hindustai. Soha made her acting presentation with Dil Maange More in 2004. Soha and Kunal have been as one for a long time now and they at last got hitched on January 25, 2015.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan: Amitabh was born in Allahabad while Jaya was born in Jabalpur and spent her youth in MP. Amitabh made his film debut in 1969 at 27 years old, while Jaya was only 15 when she did her first film. Jaya and Amitabh got hitched in 1973.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor: Both of them began their film careers at early age. She began off as a child actor while Rishi got his acting introduction by having a little influence in his dad, Raj Kapoor’s film, Mera Naam Joker. Neetu and Rishi wedded in 1980. Neetu was only 22 years of age at that point while Rishi was 28.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan: The King of Hindi film industry experienced childhood in Delhi thus did Gauri. It was at a companion’s gathering in Delhi where Shah Rukh met Gauri for the first time. The SRK-Gauri love story is fit for a Hindi romantic motion movie. They got hitched in 1991 after many twists and turns.

