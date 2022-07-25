New Delhi: Supreme Court Monday granted bail to Chilka MLA Prasanta Jagadev.

The Apex court imposed restrictions, stating that Jagadev cannot go to his Assembly constituency for a year and can only visit with the collector’s permission.

Advocates Yasobant Das, Pinaki Misra, Senior advocate Bhabna Das and Manas Chand appeared on behalf of the MLA.

Prasanta had rammed his SUV into a large crowd outside a block development office in Khurda district this year in March. Subsequently, he was booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (Attempt to Murder).

Notably, the Orissa High Court had rejected his bail application May 20.