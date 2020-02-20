Vientiane: China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) kicked off a Special Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Coronavirus Disease here Thursday to discuss coordinating efforts in fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting started with a rallying cry of “Stay strong, Wuhan! Stay strong, China! Stay strong, ASEAN!” by the Ministers at a joint photo session, reports Xinhua news agency.

The meeting, co-chaired by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, was also being attended ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

During the special meeting, the Foreign Ministers of China and ASEAN will exchange views and explore ways and means of cooperation in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The meeting itself also demonstrates China and ASEAN’s solidarity and determination to jointly battle the outbreak.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, Wang told his ASEAN counterparts that China was confident in winning the fight against the COVID-19 amid the support of the international community including ASEAN.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN now groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

(IANS)