Beijing: China and India should put their differences on the border issue at a ‘proper position’ in bilateral relations. Both countries should stick to the ‘right direction’ of bilateral ties, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday. Wang Yi had detailed discussions Friday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He proposed a three-point approach to achieve the development of bilateral relations.

“First, both sides should view bilateral relations with a long-term vision. Second, they should see each other’s development with a win-win mentality. Third, both countries should take part in the multilateral process with a cooperative posture,” state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang said the two countries ‘should put their differences at a proper position in their bilateral relations and stick to the right direction of the China-India ties’.

Also read: Peace and tranquillity in border areas must for normal ties: India tells China

Wang holds the rank of a State Councillor which is a high ranking position in the executive organ of the Chinese government. He is also the Special Representative of China for India-China border talks along with Doval.

This is the first visit by a high ranking Chinese official since the Ladakh standoff started in May 2020. It led to the breakdown of the relations between India and China.

Wang said that Beijing was willing to explore ‘China-India Plus’ cooperation in South Asia to forge a cooperation model with a healthy interaction, so as to achieve mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation at a higher level and in a wider range, the agency reported.

China does not pursue the so-called ‘unipolar Asia’. It respects India’s traditional role in the region, Wang said in New Delhi.

In the first major diplomatic engagement between India and China in nearly two years, Wang and Jaishankar held extensive talks covering the eastern Ladakh row. They also discussed the geopolitical turmoil triggered by the crisis in Ukraine, official sources in New Delhi said.