Huawei, in partnership with China Unicom, has launched China’s first 10G standard broadband network in the Xiong’an New Area of Hebei Province, near Beijing — a region emerging as one of the country’s major technology hubs. Built on the world’s first 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) solution, this network marks a major leap in broadband infrastructure.

China launches world’s first public 10G speeds downloading 2-hour films in SECONDS pic.twitter.com/HSKyQW9Ey4 — RT (@RT_com) April 20, 2025

According to Mydrivers, the new network reached a download speed of 9,834 Mbps and an upload speed of 1,008 Mbps, far exceeding current household broadband standards. As reported by News.Az, citing UNN, the upgraded fibre-optic architecture boosts single-user bandwidth from the traditional gigabit to 10G levels, while slashing latency to millisecond levels.

The development opens new avenues for high-bandwidth applications such as 8K video streaming, advanced cloud computing, and immersive virtual and augmented reality experiences.

In parallel, China continues to lead in next-gen network deployment, with 4.25 million 5G base stations installed as of January 2025 — the highest number globally. Further pushing technological boundaries, Chang Guang Satellite Technology achieved a record-breaking 100 Gbit/s data transmission speed via satellite laser communication, surpassing Starlink’s performance by tenfold.

PNN