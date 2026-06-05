Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Friday held talks with his Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe in Beijing, days after Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing visited India on his first tour abroad after his election, garnering global headlines.

Wang and Tin discussed scaling up bilateral ties and accelerating the development of Myanmar, which for long was caught in civil war between the military junta that ruled the country for decades and ethnic armies.

In recent years, China has deepened its influence in Myanmar, backing the military rulers with major strategic investments, which included a route providing it direct access to the Bay of Bengal with oil and gas pipelines.

Min’s visit to Delhi was watched with interest in Beijing as it was the first major trip by a Myanmar leader to India and also his first visit abroad, less than two months after he became president following parliamentary elections.

In his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Min assured that his country’s territory will not be allowed to be used against New Delhi’s security interests.

Wang who visited Nay Pyi Taw in April to congratulate Min on his election as President, told his Myanmar counterpart Friday that China stands ready to work with the new government to strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, and deepen strategic cooperation, in order to deliver more practical outcomes, an official readout here said.

He also assured Beijing’s support to Myanmar in following a development path suited to its national realities, actively promoting domestic peace and reconciliation, and safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests.

Tin told Wang that the new government of Myanmar is willing to enhance high-level exchanges with China, promote the construction of the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor, and welcome more Chinese-funded enterprises to invest and operate in Myanmar.