Beijing: China has administered 22.77 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. It has also increased its daily testing capacity for the virus to 15 million. These measures have been taken to step up drive to combat the latest resurgence of coronavirus cases in China ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays. The country is focusing on administering the COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as possible.

The Chinese mainland reported Tuesday 75 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. Among them 55 are locally transmitted and 20 arriving from outside, the National Health Commission (NHC) said here Wednesday. Of the locally transmitted cases, 29 were reported in Heilongjiang, 14 in Jilin, seven in Hebei, four here and one in Shanghai, the NHC informed.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the commission said China’s daily testing capacity for COVID-19 has surpassed 15 million samples. “Our testing capacity is even stronger when we conduct pool testing, for example, five or 10 samples in one batch,” Zeng said.

According to NHC, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,272 by Tuesday. So far the virus has claimed 4,636 lives.

Beijing has further beefed-up measures restricting overseas passengers arriving through third countries.

“Airlines should remind and dissuade the third country personnel to transit into Beijing in the links of ticket sales and check-in. They should not allow the transit personnel to check in or board the plane,” Beijing city government said.

All passengers are required to fill in the ‘letter of commitment for taking a flight to Beijing’ before boarding. It will bear the relevant legal responsibility for concealing information such as residence history and health status, it said.

Meanwhile, China is gearing up for the World Health Organisation probe (WHO) into the origins of the coronavirus as the two-week-long quarantine period for the 14-member WHO team in Wuhan is set to end Thursday.

Former US President Donald Trump had alleged that the novel coronavirus emanated from WIV before it spread across the world and claimed millions of lives and shattered global economies. Ever since the virus outbreak came to light in Wuhan in December last, speculation has been rife on whether the viral strain originated from WIV or from its nearby Huanan Seafood Market.

However, China denies the allegations and claims that COVID-19 emerged in several places in the world and it only reported first when it surfaced in Wuhan in December 2019.