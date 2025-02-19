China, known for producing counterfeit goods, has now drawn criticism for faking snow at a tourist attraction. Due to a lack of snowfall caused by climate change, authorities at a Snow Village in Chengdu, Sichuan province, used cotton wool and soapy water to create an artificial winter scene.

According to the South China Morning Post, the deception was uncovered when disappointed visitors shared their experiences on social media. The tourist site was temporarily shut down after the revelation, and an apology was issued.

The Snow Village opened to visitors in January, but complaints soon surfaced about artificial snow spreading across forests and cottages. One tourist voiced frustration online, stating they felt deceived. Another remarked, “A snow village without snow,” while a third noted, “The details on the ticket are accurate, but the snow is fake.”

China’s weather bureau has attributed the unusual weather conditions to climate change, citing prolonged heatwaves and unpredictable heavy rainfall as growing concerns.