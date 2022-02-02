Itanagar: The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that handed over Arunachal Pradesh youth Miram Taron to the Indian Army January 27 — nine days after he was allegedly abducted, had tortured the teenager while he was in its custody, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao claimed Wednesday.

Gao, who represents the Arunachal East constituency, said that the PLA had tortured Miram, and kept him blindfolded, tied his hands, gave electric shocks, adding the teenager was also subjected to other inhuman treatments.

“Violating the international law, the PLA cruelly tortured Miram Taron in their custody. Earlier, several PLA personnel, Chinese citizens including women were captured in the Indian territory, but the Indian Army immediately handed over them to the Chinese authority with full dignity,” the parliamentarian told IANS.

He said that the Indian authority must look into the matter and take appropriate action and resolve the border dispute with China.

“The Indian border villagers in Arunachal Pradesh often went to the remote mountainous areas for hunting, collection of medicinal plants, other herbs and daily needs from the forested areas of the Indian territory but the PLA often kidnapped them and took them to their areas. These must be stopped,” the BJP MP said.

Earlier, Miram’s father Opang Taron also made similar allegations, saying his son seemed to be “mentally disturbed”.

“Till minutes before Miram was handed over to the Indian Army, the PLA kept him blindfolded with his hands tied,” Opang had told the media.

“One day he (Miram) was kicked in the back thrice by the PLA personnel. But he was provided food properly,” Opang added.

Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao (BJP) on January 19 had spoken Miram going missing on his social media account.

The Indian Army then immediately approached the PLA on a hotline to trace and secure the safe return of the boy and shared the identity details of Miram with the PLA.

On January 27, the PLA handed over Miram, a Kendriya Vidyalaya dropout, to the Indian Army at Damai Border Personnel Meeting Point.

The Army after following the formalities including Covid protocols on Monday handed over Miram to his family four days after the PLA handed over him to the Indian Army.

Miram, who went missing while hunting along the India-China border since January 18, was accorded a grand reception by the Tuting (Zido) villagers after he was handed over to his family in the presence of the local leaders and Upper Siang District Additional Deputy Commissioner Starlie Jamoh.

A resident of Zido village in Upper Siang district, Miram, 19, went missing while hunting from Shiyung La in Bishing area of the Indian territory.

The Arunachal Pradesh government and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier approached the Centre and the Indian Army to get Miram back from across the border.

The Chinese Army allegedly abducted Miram from the Indian territory where China had constructed a 3-4 km road in 2018.

Miram’s friend Jhonny Yaying, who managed to escape, reported the matter to the authorities and brought it to the notice of MP Tapir Gao.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China.

IANS