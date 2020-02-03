Prayagraj: Former union minister Chinmayanand has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in a case of sexual harassment and blackmail. Chinmayanand was arrested in Shahjahanpur in September last year after a 23-year-old law student accused him of sexual harassment and blackmail.

The victim, who was also accused of extortion attempts with three of her companion, had been arrested after Chinmayanand. She was granted bail in December.

The law student had posted a video clip in which she claimed that Chinmayanand had been sexually harassing her. A day later, the woman went missing and was finally traced to Rajasthan after four days.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, took suo moto cognizance of the case and ordered the Yogi Adityanath government to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations.