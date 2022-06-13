Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer for Brahmstra Part 1: Shiva will be released June 15. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is to lend his voice for the Telugu trailer.

With India’s most powerful creative forces coming together, Chiranjeevi has agreed to provide his voice to Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming epic movie Brahmstra Part 1: Shiva trailer in Telugu. It is reported that the Acharya actor has wrapped up the dubbing part for the Brahmasta Part 1: Shiva trailer in Telugu.

The magnum opus, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, will be released theatrically September 9, in five languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

An ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni have important roles in the movie.

RRR director SS Rajamouli presents the film in all four South Indian languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Read Also – TN Congress stages protest, slams Centre for Herald ‘false’ case