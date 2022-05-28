Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, and filmmaker SS Rajamouli will be in Visakhapatnam Tuesday, May 31 for a divine and special start to the journey of the yet-to-be-released Brahmastra.

During their visit to Vizag, Ranbir, Ayan, and Rajamouli are expected to seek blessings at the renowned and historic Simachalam temple before meeting fans at the iconic Melody Theatre.

Brahmastra, one of the much-awaited cinematic spectacles of 2022, has been eagerly anticipated by moviegoers all over the world.

From the motion poster to the ‘Kesariya’ (Kumkumala in Telugu) teaser song, all of the film’s assets have caused a worldwide stir amongst fans.

Starring Alia Bhatt, the multilingual blockbuster will be released September 9 worldwide, and will also have Tollywood actor Nagarjuna alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.