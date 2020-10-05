Malkangiri: A video of Chitrakonda block development officer (BDO) Lariman Kharsel in Malkangiri district has gone viral on social media Monday.

While netizens have appreciated the video, local intelligentsia have expressed their resentment stating that his glam appearance in the video violates the code of conduct of an administrative officer. They have labelled his acting as a lead hero in the video album as disgraceful.

Notably, the erstwhile cut-off area began transforming into Swabhiman Anchal during his tenure in the district after he joined Chitrakonda block office.

Kharsel was instrumental in formulating and implementing different development schemes of the district administration to reach up to local denizens in the block. He had firstly reached the Maoist-infested Dhuliput area in coordination with other administrative officials.

Moreover, Kharsel also succeeded in providing work to returnee labourers of Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Reacting to this, the BDO said, “I have tremendous inclination for music. Some people decry the video album to tarnish my image for no reason. I had done many video albums earlier also.

This particular video album which is being questioned was picturised on COVID-19 norms and social distancing as well”.

PNN