Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly witnessed a face-off Monday among members of opposition parties BJP, Congress and the ruling BJD, alleging a huge scam in the mining sector in the state.

The Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik questioned the state government’s move to lease out a mine to a company that is facing a Vigilance case, making a statement during Zero Hour.

“The state government in complicity with a group of unscrupulous officials has misappropriated over Rs 1 lakh crore by illegally allowing the lease. Though we have apprised the Chief Minister regarding this matter, there is no response from his end,” Naik said.

Participating in the discussion, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra accused the state government of incurring a loss, during last three years, amounting to over Rs 3,600 crore from nine mines in Odisha.

However, BJD leader Pratap Deb refuted the allegations, saying that the state government has auctioned the mines in conformity with the directives of the top court and the centre as well.

“Instead of creating ruckus in the House and trying to get political mileage, the Opposition members should place their arguments based on facts,” Deb viewed.

