Mumbai: Actress Chitrangada Singh, who is known for playing glamourous and strong characters on screen, portrays a simpleton in the latest release ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’.

She agrees that her character Latika is contrary to what she has essayed before.

Chitrangada is part of the ‘Cutting Chai’ segment of ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ which recently released on OTT. She stepped into the the role of Latika, a relatable yet out-of-the-box character in the show alongside Arshad Warsi with much ease.

“It’s a surreal feeling to receive so much love,” says Chitrangada.

The actress added: “I remember being super nervous the night before the show’s release and praying that the audience likes and accepts me in the role of Latika. I have always enjoyed playing different parts in films, whether it is doing a special song or a simple middle class woman like Latika in ‘Modern Love’.

Chitrangada added: “She is a simple woman from a middle class family and that also was something contrary to what I have essayed before. A big thank you to my fans for all their love and support!”

The actress will next be seen in ‘Gaslight’. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, it will be directed by Pawan Kriplani.