Mumbai: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya heaped Thursday praises on filmmaker David Dhawan. He said his work with David Dhawan has been instrumental in pushing his career forward. Ganesh Acharya also said, he will forever be indebted to Dhawan.

The National Award-winning choreographer made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Annam in 1992. He then designed dance moves for films like Maidaan-E-Jung and Taaqat.

However, it was the choreography for the song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’, picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, from Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 in 1995 that established Acharya’s position in the film industry.

It also marked the beginning of Acharya’s long-standing association with Dhawan. The two went on to collaborate on movies like Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Judwaa, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Acharya said he is thrilled to have reunited with the director for the remake version of Coolie No 1. The remake features the filmmaker’s son, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Also read: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ trailer out

“Coolie was my first film with Davidji. It has been a turning point in my life. Davidji helped me shape my career in choreography through this film. I’m excited to yet again collaborate with Davidji for his 45th film, Coolie No 1,” the choreographer said in a statement.

The makers released Thursday the first song from Coolie No 1, titled Teri Bhabhi. The track has been penned by Danish Sabri and composed by Javed-Mohsin. Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar are on the vocals.

See link: https://twitter.com/Varun_dvn/status/1334391032348282884

“It has been a fun journey to choreograph Varun for this song. We were able to shoot the song on a bigger canvas because of our producers Vashuji, Jackky Bhagnani. I enjoyed dancing to the beats and I hope audiences will also feel the same,” Acharya said.

Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It releases December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.