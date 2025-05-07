New Delhi: Leaders across party lines Wednesday rallied to hail the armed forces for missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’, posting patriotic slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’ on their social media handles.

“Bharat Mata ki Jai,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Operation Sindoor with “Jai Hind” and “Jai Hind ki Sena”.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said he was proud of the armed forces and signed off with the slogan “Jai Hind”.

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde posted on X, “Jai Hind. Operation Sindoor.”

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala echoed, posting “Jai Hind.”

LJP (Ram Vilas) leader and Union minister Chirag Paswan said, “Satyamev Jayate. Jai Hind ki Sena.”

RJD leaders hailed the armed forces for their befitting response to Pakistan-based terrorists, greeting them with “Bharatiya Sena Zindabad. Jai Hind.”

Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under ‘Operation Sindoor’ with IAF carrying out night raids on the nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, officials said here Wednesday.

Among the targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group).

PTI