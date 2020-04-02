Choudwar: Choudwar Municipality in Cuttack district Wednesday launched a daily food distribution program for the homeless, beggars and migrant workers in view of the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

“Cooked food, jaggery and flattened rice were distributed during the day among 297 families in 17 wards,” Pradeep Kumar Pradhan, a municipal executive officer said.

The program will continue in the coming days through the self-help groups. Municipality officials are overseeing the program to ensure proper management, Pradhan added.

Amid nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, police here are on high alert to prevent people from coming inside the municipality limits. As a result, labourers, homeless, poor and the working class are facing several issues including food shortage.

PNN