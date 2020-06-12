Choudwar: Police busted a cattle smuggling racket Thursday night at Sultan Nagar in Ward No-2 of Choudwar municipality in Cuttack district. The racket had been operating in the locality for quite a long time.

More than 40 cattle were rescued. Police also seized two vehicles and detained three persons for interrogation. However, sources said that the mastermind behind the racket managed to give the police a slip. The identities of the detainees have not been disclosed by the police.

After being tipped off, Choudwar police conducted the raid in Sultan Nagar area. During the raid, they found a pick-up van and a TATA ACE van loaded with cattle. All the rescued cattle were sent to a shelter at Mangarajpur.

Hunt is on for the mastermind, said the police.

PNN