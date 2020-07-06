Choudwar: Panic gripped the staff and prisoners of Choudwar jail in Cuttack district after a warden tested positive for COVID-19. The information was shared by the prison authorities Monday.

Sources said the COVID-19 warrior contracted the virus while doing his duty at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC) as a prisoner of the jail was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Along with the infected persons, three others were also doing duty at the hospital to guard the 70-year-old prisoner.

The swab samples of all the four were sent for testing when they returned to the prison. One of the reports turned out to be positive.

After this development, the Superintendent of Choudwar Circle Jail, Subhakanta Mishra has requested the CDMO of Cuttack DHH to conduct COVID-19 tests of all those who had come in contact with the warden.

“The warden has been admitted to a COVID-19 hospital and his roommates at the barracks have been quarantined. Their swab tests will be conducted as per guidelines,” said Mishra.

The fire brigade team is sanitising the jail premises. District health department authorities have visited the jail as well as the barracks and took stock of the situation.

PNN