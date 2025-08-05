Los Angeles: Actor Chris Hemsworth described performing alongside Grammy-winning artist Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 fans as an “out-of-body experience.” The Thor star took up drumming for his new series Limitless: Live Better Now, culminating in the unforgettable on-stage moment.

The actor joined the singer on stage at a concert in Bucharest, Romania and recalled how he felt as if he was “floating” during the gig.

Speaking at a Q+A for the show, Hemsworth said: “(It was) very much a kind of out of body experience and there’s something about being in unison and in time with, not just a band, but a mass group of people.

He added: “And I imagine it was sort of like a universal prayer or whatever, where people get together, and this sort of intention to point towards something positive in the same direction that there would be some interconnected experience. And that’s what it felt like. I felt like it was kind of beyond me at that point. I was just floating along for the ride.”

Hemsworth said that it was challenging to come up with ideas for the new series after he had been “killed emotionally and physically” by the initial programme Limitless with Chris Hemsworth in 2022, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 41-year-old actor said: “The first series almost killed me, emotionally and physically. That was by design. We discussed what, if we’re going to do a second season, what could we tackle? What new science is there? What could we expand upon.”

Hemsworth discovered during the making of Limitless that he was considerably more likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease because of his genetics, but he is prepared to “embrace death.”

He told the BBC: “Suffering comes from denial of our inevitability of death – we all have an expiration date. If you were told you had 200 years guaranteed, you’d become more complacent and reckless. The idea that life can be taken away at any second is a beautiful reminder to appreciate every moment.”

