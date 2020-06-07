Malkanagiri: A 14-year-old Christian boy was allegedly killed by a group of people in Kenduguda village under Sadar block in Malakngiri district. The boy’s family suspected black magic to be responsible for the death. Several villagers have died due to some unknown disease.

The deceased has been identified as Samaru Madkami.

Notably, as many as 17 villagers died in Kenduguda village for an unknown disease in last three months. Though health teams are visiting the village and treating the patients, they are yet to find the root cause of the disease.

Sources said Deba Madkami, Budra Muchaki, Aaita Kabasi and Ram Madi called Samaru and two other boys from Samaru’s family out of their houses on the pretext of a meeting around 11 pm June 4. Then they took the three to the village end.

There they tried to kill the three but as the two other boys were stronger and older than the victim, they managed to flee.

Unfortunately, Samaru failed in his attempt to escape and became the victim of the gang. After killing Samaru, they chopped his body into pieces and later buried the body parts before fleeing from the spot.

On being informed about the incident from the other two boys who escaped, Samaru’s brother Unga Madkami lodged a police complaint, June 5.

Based on the complaint, IIC Ramprasad Nag of Malkanagiri police station rushed to the spot and after investigation found Samaru’s body buried at village end.

In this connection, police have detained the four and are interrogating them. The exact reason behind the murder case is being investigated, said police.

PNN