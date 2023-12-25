Bhubaneswar: Christmas is that day of the year when people in the Christian community across the world celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ. But of late, the celebration has gone beyond religious observance to become a phenomenon in Indian culture, characterised by joy and generosity.

While the entire nation is set to celebrate the occasion, back home, preparations are in full swing in Capital City Bhubaneswar, to celebrate Christmas as well as the New Year with all the fun and grandeur.

City hotels are ready with multiple events for revellers, such as star performances, shows by dance groups, DJ Dhol, Children Game Zone, magic shows, lucky draw contests, and many more.

Churches in the City are also decked up to celebrate Christmas with fun and fervour. A renovated St Vincent’s Catholic Church in Janpath is holding Midnight Mass whereas prayers are being held at Union Church, the oldest Protestant church in the City.

This apart, Christmas shopping is at its height in Bhubaneswar, with special makeshift shops having come up in Satya Nagar, Unit I, CRP, Nayapalli, flooded with Christmas decorative items such as Christmas Trees, Santa Claus clothes, and hats of all sizes, among others.

Denizens were seen making a beeline to buy their favourite items. This apart, many sellers from neighbouring states have set up their own small shops to make a fast buck. While small cakes are disappearing fast from the shops, many hotels have prepared special Christmas cakes and are holding cake-mixing sessions to mark the occassion.

Special arrangements have been made at the Esplanade Mall in the Rasulgarh area to celebrate Christmas. A 50ft tall Christmas Tree, reported to be the largest one in Bhubaneswar, is getting all the attention. The authorities, to build up festive spirit, are organising special programmes every day, which will continue till the New Year.

By ARINDAM GANGULY, OP