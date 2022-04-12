Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has modified the date sheet of Plus-II exams 2022 which is all set to commence from April 28 and end May 28. Exams for Mathematics (Arts and Science), Home Science (Arts), and Biology (Vocational), which were earlier scheduled to be held May 19, will now be conducted May 31.

The CHSE further informed that the rest of the schedule of the exams notified in the earlier examination programme ‘shall remain unchanged’.

As per CHSE, all the exams will be conducted in offline mode and there will be one sitting everyday starting from 9am. More than 3.2 lakh students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will appear for the exams.

However, the practical exams will be conducted internally by the Higher Secondary Schools with their own teachers. Weightage of 20 per cent in both theory and practicals will be given from the performance of the students in quarter-end exams which were conducted by the schools internally.

A student’s performance in the best two internal tests out of three shall be taken into account with students being assessed in two separate schemes in a paper.