Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared Monday the Plus-2 Arts results. According to data released by CHSE, 177 students have received over 90 per cent marks. A total of 28 schools achieved 100 per cent success rate. Nabarangpur district has the lowest pass percentage, while Khurda had the highest pass.

The CHSE said that a total of 2,13,406 students had registered for the examination this year. However, a total of 2,08,631 students appeared for the exams. The CHSE also said that 1,71,288 have passed the examinations and the pass percentage stood at 82.10 per cent.

According to the data, 62,734 students passed in first division, 41,193 in second division and 67,341 in the third division.

The total number of boys who appeared for the Plus-2 Arts examinations stood at 90, 207 out of which 67,728 passed the examinations. A total of 1,18,424 girls appeared in the examinations and 1,03,560 were successful in obtaining the pass marks.