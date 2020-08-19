Bhubaneswar: As many as 74.95 per cent commerce students in Odisha have cleared the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus-II (in commerce stream) examinations for the year 2019-20, the results of which were announced Wednesday.

State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash announced the results at the council office, Wednesday.

Students can check their scores by visiting www.chseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in .

A total of 25,772 students had appeared for the commerce examination. Out of them, 12,215 male and 7,103 female candidates have passed the examination. While 6610 students secured 1st class, 4,259 got 2nd class and 8,361 3rd class.

In Odisha while 29 higher secondary schools registered 100% pass percentage, two junior colleges recorded nil results in the examinations.

Out of all districts, Nayagarh again topped the list with 88.70 pass percent and Deogarh was placed last with 34.17 pass percentage.

The CHSE Plus-II science stream result was declared by school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash, August 12. The pass percentage of science stream was 70.21.

