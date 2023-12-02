Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Friday notified that the annual Higher Secondary Examinations (Practical/ Projects) 2024 will be held from January 2 to 12 in all higher secondary schools/ colleges affiliated to the council.

The practical of subjects like Arts, Science and Commerce, vocational trade and Integrated vocational will be held from January 2 to 12, said the notification issued by the CHSE. The detailed programme of Annual Higher Secondary (Theory) exam will be notified later and it is expected to commence February 16, 2024.

Earlier, the School and Mass Education department had decided to livestream the Plus II board exams conducted by the CHSE from next year to bring in more transparency in the examination process. The CHSE on its part has asked all the college principals to submit status report on installation of CCTV cameras in their respective examination centres by December 15.

PNN