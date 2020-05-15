Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has turned photographer for her daughter Suhana amid lockdown.

Thursday, Gauri took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Suhana from home photoshoot.

“No hair!! No make-up !! Just my photography,” she captioned the images in which Suhana is seen posing in a strapless top and jeans.

Gauri’s post got flooded with a lot of comments and praises for Suhana. But, it was actress Ananya Panday’s comment that grabbed the attention a little more.

Ananya wrote: “I like this top sue!! But you never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2.”

Suhana replied to Ananya’s comment and demanded her own shorts back first.

“Give my shorts back,” Suhana responded, leaving netizens in splits.

Ananya further commented: “Never..I am wearing it right now and everyday forever.”

Isn’t that a cute banter which we’ve all had with our best friends?