Bangalore: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Monday that the state government has decided to conduct both a CID and magisterial inquiry into the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru last week, resulting in two deaths

“Regarding the Mangaluru incident, the Home Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and I have decided that both CID and magisterial inquiry should be conducted, and orders will be issued either today (Monday) or Tuesday,” Yediyurappa said.

“We have made an honest effort towards getting it (incident) inquired comprehensively. I have also ordered strict action against those who unnecessarily created chaos there and tried to barge into the police station (in Mangaluru) and attempted to take away the arms that were there,” added Yediyurappa.

Blaming the ruling BJP for the violence and accusing police of inciting it, several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had demanded a high-level probe by a sitting High Court judge into the incident.

Meanwhile thousands of people from the Muslim community staged a ‘Peace Rally’ here Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Waving the national flag and holding placards, the protestors raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the NRC and CAA as they marched through city roads.

The rally, called by around 35 organisations under the banner of ‘Joint Action Committee of Bangalore’, culminated at the Quddus Saheb Eidgah Maidan.

Meanwhile a report from Mangaluru said the city remained largely peaceful after curfew was lifted Monday morning.

Mangaluru police commissioner PS Harsha has requested public to share videos or photos regarding the violence in the city, December 19 for further investigation.

In a tweet Harsha said, “I appeal to public who have any photo or video content regarding riots that happened in Mangaluru city 19th December to mail it to mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com or send a WhatsApp message on 9480802327. It would help the investigation team in upholding the truth.”

PTI