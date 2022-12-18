Nabarangpur: Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) has set a target for production of 10 crore fish seedlings from Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts each in the next fiscal.

As many as 80 farmers from Nabarangpur, Umerkote, Kosagumuda, Golamunda, Junagarh, Dharmagarh and Koksara blocks took part in a training programme on fish spawn production.

Head scientist of CIFA Padmanabh Rout imparted technical knowledge on preparation of fish feeds and grooming fish spawns into seedlings.

“Next year, we have set a target to produce 10 crore fish seedlings each from Nabarangpur and Kalahandi,” said CIFA’s senior scientist Naresh Kumar Barik.

PNN