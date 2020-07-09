New Delhi: Pharma major Cipla said Wednesday it has launched its generic version of anti-viral drug remdesivir at a price which is among the lowest globally. The pharma major said it is looking to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month. The company, however, did not disclose the price of the medicine.

Cipla had earlier said the drug will be priced at less than Rs 5,000 per 100mg vial. This is in line with its overall philosophy of driving access and affordability.

“We are proud to commercially launch ‘Cipremi’ today (Wednesday). It is amongst the lowest priced globally. We aim to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month itself,” Cipla executive VP and CEO Nikhil Chopra said in an email. “To further ensure equitable distribution, the drug will be available through government and hospital channels only. Cipla will also be donating some amount of the drug. This is as part of its efforts to support the community in this time of need,” Chopra added.

‘Cipremi’ has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in India.

Pharmaceutical major Mylan NV has said Monday that its generic version of remdesivir will be priced at Rs 4,800 per 100 mg vial. Hyderbad-based drug firm Hetero has said it has fixed a maximum retail price of Rs 5,400 per vial for the drug.

Remdesivir is the only United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) treatment for treatment of COVID-19.

In May Hetero, Cipla and Jubilant Life Sciences entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with drug major Gilead Sciences Inc. This was done for manufacturing and distribution of remdesivir.