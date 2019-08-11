Centre’s abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution of India Monday has evoked mixed reactions in the country’s political circuit. While the government claimed that it “corrected a long overdue historic wrong”, opposition dubbed it is as one of the darkest days in country’s democracy. Needless to say, Modi government’s decision has taken many by surprise. Orissa POST spoke to a few youngsters who shared their views on this historic move.

Nikhilesh Mishra, a young poet and novelist, who recently won a couple of awards, said, “I am appalled to watch how the voice of the Kashmiris figure nowhere in the current scenario. We are a democracy. So, it is not justified to deprive the people of a certain region of basic amenities like telephone and Internet services after arresting the local leaders. For me, Kashmir is not just a piece of land to be occupied. It has a heart and that has to be owned.”

“Moghul emperor Jehangir had said, ‘If there is a heaven on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here,’ when he visited Kashmir. Therefore, the onus is on the government to retain the pristine beauty of the state as well as protect its residents,” added Nikhilesh.

Krushna Chandra Sahoo, a trader from Tarini Market near Kalinga Studio, said he is delighted that Article 370 has been scrapped, as Kashmir will be a part of the country like other states. However, he also has some apprehensions. “I am happy like many others but at the same time I am also very sceptical. I don’t know if the decision is good or bad but the special provision given to Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government so long protected the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage for decades. Kashmir so long has been attracting tourists for its serene beauty, be it the snow-capped peaks, chinar trees, apple orchards, or the houseboats in Dal Lake. With no restrictions on purchase and sale of lands, I am afraid, this region might see rapid industrialisation and may rob the beauty and splendour of the place,” added Krushna.

“We shouldn’t allow the land top turn into a den of land sharks in the name of development,” he added.

Balasore-based Sushmita Pattnaik, a theatre director and joint secretary of Odisha Natya Sangha, welcomes the move. “Kashmir has been on the boil for a long time. I have grown up on stories of violence, clashes between terrorists and the Indian Army and loss of innocent lives. I hope peace will prevail now in the valley with Jammu and Kashmir becoming an integral part of India in true sense. This will generate employment opportunities for the Kashmiri youth. Besides, the region will experience economic development with people from other parts of the country becoming eligible to purchase land in Kashmir and set up their enterprises,” added Sushmita.

Young architect Pratyasha Patra said that though scrapping of Article 370 is a good decision, the government should have amended the constitution and taken the people of Kashmir into confidence before doing that. “The way it was done hasn’t been received well by many in other parts of the country and the international community,” she said. Besides, Pratyasha believes that scrapping of the article will not make any major difference to the lives of common people of Kashmir where the rate of unemployment is very high.

BIJAY MANDAL, OP