Kendrapara/Digapahandi: A couple in Kendrapara and a tailor in Ganjam are spending money from their pockets to make masks and distributing them free of cost to people amid the coronavirus scare.

The noble gesture by the couple and the tailor has come at a time when people in the state are facing an acute shortage of masks during in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.

In such a situation, some unscrupulous traders are fleecing the customers by selling the masks at a higher price than the actual price.

Manindra Rout, 52, and his wife Nandita Rout of Ishwarpur in Kendrapara town have been making masks at their home and are distributing them free of cost.

“I have been spending money from my own pocket for purchasing clothes, lace and elastic from the market and preparing masks with the help of my wife and other family members,” said Manindra.

A person with symptoms of cold, cough, running nose and snoozing should take precaution by keeping his mouth and nose sealed with masks. The development has scared the locals and has led to an artificial shortage of masks in the district.

The couple has managed to prepare around 750 masks and has distributed them to locals. He and his family members usually spend 3-4 hours to stitch the masks. An auto-rickshaw driver by profession, Rout has also distributed masks to the members of Kamakhi Auto-rickshaw Association, of which he is the president, and also to the passengers.

Surya Pradhan, a tailor of Khalingi village under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district, has decided to prepare 10,000 masks and provide them free of cost to the district administration.

He and his younger brother Sudam and some like-minded youths are spending hours together in preparing the masks since Saturday. He has so far made 2,000 masks which he will soon provide to the district administration.

His work has not gone unnoticed as people from various walks of life appreciated his efforts in preparing and distributing masks free of costs.

Dr Lingaraj Satapathy of Adapada community health centre and Dr Abhisek Acharya have hailed the efforts of Pradhan and termed him an example for others to emulate.

Kalu Charan Nahak, a social activist, said he and some of his friends are helping Pradhan and his brother in preparing the masks. Bhagaban Rout, former sarpanch of Kahlingi panchayat, said Pradhan was a role model for villagers.