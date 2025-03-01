Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the Odisha government Friday changed the portfolios of as many as 26 officers. It appointed new deputy commissioners of police (DCP) for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Bhubaneswar DCP Pinaka Mishra was replaced by Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena. Mishra, a 2011-batch officer, was appointed as the DIG, STF, Bhubaneswar. Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo (2016-batch) has been appointed as the new DCP of Cuttack in place of Meena, a 2013-batch officer, a notification issued by the home department said. Dnyandeo earlier served as the SP of Bolangir. A 2002-batch IPS officer, Narasingh Bhol, was appointed as the Additional CP for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Bhol was earlier working as the Excise Commissioner. Bhol replaced the incumbent Additional CP for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Umashankar Dash. A 2008-batch IPS officer, Dash was transferred and posted as DIG, Home Guards and Fire Services.