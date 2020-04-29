Arindam Ganguly,OP

Bhubaneswar: Many actors, painters, sculptors and sports personalities from the city, over the past few weeks, have been doing their bit to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So, now it seems to be the turn of the kids and youth several of whom have come forward to create awareness on home isolation and social distancing.

Many children from the city have circulated video clips and messages in social media urging people to stay home to fight the pandemic.

One of the kids is seen displaying a placard that says, “My name is Mahi. I haven’t stepped out of home for 30 days. I am 5 yrs old. If I can y can’t you.”

The videos and message are being widely appreciated by the social media users.

Sangeeta Sahoo, a parent of one such kid, said, “Sometimes the children also surprise the seniors with their approach and activities.”

On many occasions, kids behave with more maturity than the elders, acknowledged another parent.

Meanwhile, a group of youth under the aegis of India Cares, formed by IPS officer Arun Bothra, has joined the corona war. The group having 1,500 youth volunteers in India and abroad is reaching out people who badly need provisions and immediate health care. People seeking assistance can contact them on Twitter or by making direct phone calls.

Naimisha, one of the six core members of the group, said, “We receive most of the responses on our Twitter handle and try to address the issues after verifying them thoroughly. We also have a Telegram group having nearly 200 members to help out the people in need.”