Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police Abhay Saturday expressed satisfaction over the success of the commissionerate police in the twin city.

While addressing a gathering at the 13th police raising day celebrations at the Police Bhavan here, Abhay said, “It is a great pride for all of us as the (commissionerate) system has evolved and matured. It is delivering much better results than we had initially expected. A large number of police officers have contributed to improve the system, process, and structure, and that is how we have reached the state where there are demands from other parts of the state to start the police commissionerate system there.”

He praised the officials for their performance in enforcing various COvid-19 guidelines during the lockdown. He also urged the police to treat victims of crime with empathy and compassion, to remain accountable to law for every action, follow the feedback under 5T to review the behavior pattern. He claimed that the state police is resolved to improve its capacity to deal with the rising number of cyber crimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Sudhanshu Sarangi, stated that the citizens of the twin city had appreciated the hard work done by the commissionerate police during the pandemic. He said the image of the police will remain the same in future too.

He revealed that as many as 1,561 officials of the twin city police were infected with corona virus in line of duty. The commissionerate police lost seven personnel due to Covid-19. As many as 18,000 street vendors have been shifted during the lockdown period to make space available for emergency services.

As many as 32,000 food packets have been distributed with the help of other organizations. The Red Cross unit of the commissionerate police organized 109 blood donation camps and collected 4,943 units of blood packets to avoid scarcity of blood at the blood banks in the city. 87 units of plasma were provided by the twin city police.

Similarly, around 4,000 laborers from outside the state have been provided with food, shelter and other amenities during the lockdown period. The commissionerate police published and distributed around 25,000 booklets among senior citizens to spread Covid-19 related awareness. The twin city police extended its helping hand to elderly citizens who were advised to stay inside keeping in view their vulnerability to Covid-19 by providing medicines, household items, even during midnight.

The police have seized more than 3 kg of brown sugar along with a huge quantity of ganja in 2020. The twin city police with the help of STF crime branch managed to bring the drug menace under control. 160 persons were arrested under the ‘No to Extortion’ drive started in October. As many as 16 persons were detained under NSA. The commissionerate police booked 446 people under CrPC 110. As many as 29 persons have been sent out (tadipar) and 21 cases registered and 25 arrested for food adulteration in Cuttack.

There is a proposal to set up a cyber police station in the commissionerate police. A five-year plan to modernize commissionerate police has been sent to the state government as well. Out of which, around Rs 5 crores have been received by the police to set up a unified control room. He said that the CCTV cameras will be installed in Cuttack soon.