Be it in any modern-day sport, proper nutrition and diet on many an occasion is the difference between success and failure. To be at the ultimate level of physical fitness before any tournament, special emphasis is given on diet. For the teams participating in the FIH Men’s World Cup hockey tournament beginning Friday, diet is an integral part of their preparations. Some of these teams have their own nutritionist while others give strict instructions to the chef of the hotels for the type of food they want.

Spain, the Netherlands and Argentina are staying at Hotel Mayfair, Germany in Trident, France at Taj Vivanta, South Africa at Swosti Grand and Chile and Japan at HHI. Among the other teams, England and New Zealand are residing in Lemon Tree, Belgium and Australia have been put up at Sandy’s Tower while Malaysia and Korea are at Swosti Premium. In all the hotels special diet has been arranged for the players and support staff.

Jyoti Ranjan Swain, banquet manager at Sandy’s Tower said that Australian and Belgian players like pancakes and so it is being provided to them in sufficient quantities. “We had consulted with the team officials regarding the preparation of food,” Jyoti informed. “They will require special diet during the tournament,” he added.

Among Indian cuisine, the players like palak paneer and garlic naan. They also ask for bolognese pasta and buffalo chicken that are being specially prepared for the players. “We are also providing pulses, dry fruits and healthy juices in consultation with nutritionists of both the teams,” Swain informed.

Swain said as the team had stayed in same hotel in 2018 they are familiar with the surroundings and arrangements and are comfortable this time.

Sumant Parida, assistant food and beverage manager of Swosti Grand informed that the needs of the players are being given special attention.

“The players like food items that are less spicy, so we are giving attention to this detail. We are preparing a mixture of Chinese, Indian and south Indian dishes for the players,” Parida said. “The players also want bananas and oranges on a daily basis and that is being provided to them. The South Africans have special fondness for veg moussakam and garlic naan,” he added.

Prashanta Shee, the executive chef of Swosti Premium informed that the players are very particular about their diet. “We have discussed and prepared the menu accordingly. For Korean players we are preparing protein-based, less oily food. They mainly consume chicken and fried rice while avoiding carbohydrates like potato. The Malaysian team on the other hand, prefer South Indian dishes,” Shee said.

For this edition of the World Cup, Rourkela will also be a venue. A Games Village has been set up with 225 rooms to cater to ‘every need of the players and support staff of the participating teams’, an official informed.

Officials of all the hotels informed that special security arrangements have been made for all the teams and their needs are being attended to, promptly.